Now Is A Good Time To Buy Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY)

During the last session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.17% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the RELY share is $21.26, that puts it down -112.6 from that peak though still a striking 33.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 893.27K shares over the past three months.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. RELY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) registered a 4.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.17% in intraday trading to $10.00 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.41%, and it has moved by -2.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.34%. The short interest in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is 4.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Remitly Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares have gone up 25.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.44% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.90% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.86 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.95 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $108.78 million and $135.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.70% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -17.00% in 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Remitly Global Inc. insiders own 19.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.97%, with the float percentage being 79.32%. Naspers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.34 million shares (or 22.22% of all shares), a total value of $286.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.08 million shares, is of Generation Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $84.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $16.7 million.