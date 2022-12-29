Now Is A Good Time To Buy Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)

During the last session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.07% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the GETR share is $10.17, that puts it down -1783.33 from that peak though still a striking -22.22% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $57.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.64K shares over the past three months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Getaround Inc. (GETR) registered a -19.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.07% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -43.52%, and it has moved by -94.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.42%. The short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Getaround Inc. insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.44%, with the float percentage being 52.81%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.58 million shares, is of Glazer Capital LLC’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Getaround Inc. (GETR) shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.