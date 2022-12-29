Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -71.01% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.19% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $16.84, that puts it down -221.37 from that peak though still a striking 50.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $378.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.31K shares over the past three months.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Niu Technologies (NIU) registered a 12.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.19% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.30%, and it has moved by 43.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.01%. The short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Niu Technologies has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares have gone down -45.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.81% against 2.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.96 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.00%. While earnings are projected to return 32.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.92% per annum.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.96%, with the float percentage being 33.96%. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.48 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $29.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.48 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $3.35 million.