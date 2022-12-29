NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) On Wednesday – Up 9.52 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. The 52-week high for the NEXI share is $4.91, that puts it down -2238.1 from that peak though still a striking 9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $5.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.44K shares over the past three months.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NEXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.10%, and it has moved by -52.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.42%. The short interest in NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexImmune Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares have gone down -87.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.79% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.20% this quarter and then jump 21.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -65.20% in 2022.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

NexImmune Inc. insiders own 31.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.31%, with the float percentage being 44.49%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 4.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.97 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $72392.0.