Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Shares Have Been Down About -68.46% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.63% or $1.35. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $42.98, that puts it down -204.82 from that peak though still a striking 9.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) registered a 10.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.63% in intraday trading to $14.10 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by -15.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.71%. The short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 5.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.10, which implies an increase of 45.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $44.82 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of -217.87% off the target high and -13.48% off the low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares have gone down -42.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.32% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.71 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200.48 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -72.50% in 2022.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders own 10.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.21%, with the float percentage being 65.79%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.16% of all shares), a total value of $541.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.03 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $134.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $36.03 million.