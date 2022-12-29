Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 20.12% YTD?

During the last session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s traded shares were 3.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the PAGP share is $13.41, that puts it down -10.1 from that peak though still a striking 22.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $12.18 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by -4.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.71%. The short interest in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) is 6.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.21, which implies an increase of 19.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, PAGP is trading at a discount of -55.99% off the target high and -6.73% off the low.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plains GP Holdings L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares have gone up 16.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 180.65% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 483.30% this quarter and then jump 23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.78 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.86 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.68 billion and $12.95 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 93.30% and then jump by 30.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.10%. While earnings are projected to return 110.10% in 2022.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Plains GP Holdings L.P. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.32%, with the float percentage being 85.52%. Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.24 million shares (or 7.58% of all shares), a total value of $146.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.24 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $126.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund owns about 9.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.81 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $70.29 million.