Is DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Hit More of the Losses Given A -21.32% Dip From High?

During the recent session, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the DHT share is $10.64, that puts it down -21.32 from that peak though still a striking 48.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $8.77 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.34%, and it has moved by -9.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.45%. The short interest in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.70, which implies an increase of 25.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.40 respectively. As a result, DHT is trading at a discount of -64.2% off the target high and -14.03% off the low.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DHT Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares have gone up 40.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.65% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.30% this quarter and then jump 1,400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.36 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.52 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90%. While earnings are projected to return -104.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

DHT Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.34%, with the float percentage being 73.09%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.27 million shares (or 13.04% of all shares), a total value of $136.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.9 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund owns about 7.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.8 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $37.45 million.