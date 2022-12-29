Is Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the MNRL share is $37.79, that puts it down -16.28 from that peak though still a striking 41.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.64K shares over the past three months.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $32.50 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by -5.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.49%. The short interest in Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is 1.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brigham Minerals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) shares have gone up 35.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.55% against 10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 138.70% this quarter and then jump 117.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.06 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.39 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.96 million and $47.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 109.80% and then jump by 85.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.10%. While earnings are projected to return 199.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brigham Minerals Inc. is 3.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Brigham Minerals Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.74%, with the float percentage being 90.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.84 million shares (or 12.73% of all shares), a total value of $168.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.71 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $140.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 4.10% of the stock, which is worth about $58.41 million.