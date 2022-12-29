If All Goes Well, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Could Shrink By -107.55% Or More

During the recent session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the TDS share is $21.47, that puts it down -102.55 from that peak though still a striking 8.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $10.60 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.54%, and it has moved by 6.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.41%. The short interest in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 43.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TDS is trading at a discount of -107.55% off the target high and -32.08% off the low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.10%. While earnings are projected to return -48.70% in 2022.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. insiders own 6.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.67%, with the float percentage being 100.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.57 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $261.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.51 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 15.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $260.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 13.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.3 million, or about 6.86% of the stock, which is worth about $101.51 million.