HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Stock Dropped -3.87% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $291.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.87% or $13.51. The 52-week high for the HUBS share is $678.99, that puts it down -133.28 from that peak though still a striking 15.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $245.03. The company’s market capitalization is $13.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.79K shares over the past three months.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HUBS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) registered a 4.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $291.06 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by -3.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.34%. The short interest in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $376.85, which implies an increase of 22.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $320.00 and $475.00 respectively. As a result, HUBS is trading at a discount of -63.2% off the target high and -9.94% off the low.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HubSpot Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares have gone down -10.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.81% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.00% this quarter and then jump 36.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $425.38 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $449.54 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $339.19 million and $369.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.40% and then jump by 21.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 39.00% per annum.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

HubSpot Inc. insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.73%, with the float percentage being 98.40%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 853 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 10.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $744.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $402.16 million.