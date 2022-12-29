How Will Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Look After It Drops -36.32% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.47% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the PSTG share is $36.71, that puts it down -36.32 from that peak though still a striking 18.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.90. The company’s market capitalization is $8.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PSTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) registered a 2.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $26.93 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.30%, and it has moved by -11.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.55%. The short interest in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 22.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.82, which implies an increase of 30.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.30 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, PSTG is trading at a discount of -74.53% off the target high and -19.94% off the low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pure Storage Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares have gone up 1.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.78% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.60% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $665.02 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $806.77 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 52.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.36% per annum.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Pure Storage Inc. insiders own 5.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.89%, with the float percentage being 90.28%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 551 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.32 million shares (or 12.15% of all shares), a total value of $933.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $712.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 11.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $323.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.23 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $263.11 million.