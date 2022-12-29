Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Investing Potential Is $4.40

During the last session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.32% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the HOTH share is $43.75, that puts it down -894.32 from that peak though still a striking 40.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.97K shares over the past three months.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HOTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) registered a 43.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.32% in intraday trading to $4.40 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.16%, and it has moved by 6.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.77%. The short interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 1580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 82.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, HOTH is trading at a discount of -922.73% off the target high and -13.64% off the low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.10% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -10.10% in 2022.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.24%, with the float percentage being 8.47%.