HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Rose 43.36% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 49.27%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.15% or $2.52. The 52-week high for the DINO share is $66.19, that puts it down -28.65 from that peak though still a striking 43.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.14. The company’s market capitalization is $9.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DINO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.12.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) registered a 5.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.15% in intraday trading to $51.45 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by -22.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.95%. The short interest in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is 4.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.38, which implies an increase of 18.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, DINO is trading at a discount of -45.77% off the target high and 22.25% off the low.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HF Sinclair Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares have gone up 5.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 896.71% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 221.90% this quarter and then jump 2,972.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.28 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.69 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.80%. While earnings are projected to return 191.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HF Sinclair Corporation is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

HF Sinclair Corporation insiders own 22.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.17%, with the float percentage being 85.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 604 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.23 million shares (or 6.56% of all shares), a total value of $642.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $625.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.25 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $228.93 million.