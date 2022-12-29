Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL):The Stock Was Up 21.29 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.51% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AVAL share is $5.30, that puts it down -112.85 from that peak though still a striking 21.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 128.61K shares over the past three months.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AVAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) trade information

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) registered a 5.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.51% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by 5.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.99%. The short interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.15, which implies an increase of 20.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.87 and $3.55 respectively. As a result, AVAL is trading at a discount of -42.57% off the target high and -15.26% off the low.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) shares have gone down -33.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -13.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 40.40% in 2022.

AVAL Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 21.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.08%, with the float percentage being 1.08%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.