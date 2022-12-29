Given A -21.46% Drop From High, Can Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.52% or -$8.41. The 52-week high for the CALM share is $65.32, that puts it down -21.46 from that peak though still a striking 34.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 926.90K shares over the past three months.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) trade information

The stock plummet -13.52% in intraday trading to $53.78 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 9.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.38%. The short interest in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is 6.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.50, which implies an increase of 3.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, CALM is trading at a discount of -24.58% off the target high and 25.62% off the low.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) shares have gone up 24.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 222.06% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13,350.00% this quarter and then jump 79.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $689.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $562.07 million by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.40%. While earnings are projected to return 266.90% in 2022.

CALM Dividends

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is 1.73, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s Major holders

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. insiders own 14.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.14%, with the float percentage being 108.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.35 million shares (or 14.38% of all shares), a total value of $313.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $224.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $154.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $62.44 million.