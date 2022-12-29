For Risk-Tolerant Investors, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BLU share is $12.69, that puts it down -51.79 from that peak though still a striking 40.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 520.52K shares over the past three months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BLU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $8.36 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.58%, and it has moved by -10.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.29%. The short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 11.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.53 day(s) to cover.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BELLUS Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares have gone down -16.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.78% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.40% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,212.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4k and $4k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.50%. While earnings are projected to return -66.90% in 2022.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders own 11.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.83%, with the float percentage being 100.10%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.23 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $94.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.0 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $64.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $8.4 million.