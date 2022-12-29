Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $11.22, that puts it down -66.47 from that peak though still a striking 12.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.05 million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ETRN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $6.74 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by -15.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.84%. The short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 18.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.45, which implies an increase of 20.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ETRN is trading at a discount of -48.37% off the target high and -3.86% off the low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $337.63 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.49 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.40%. While earnings are projected to return -413.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.60% per annum.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.01%, with the float percentage being 95.40%.