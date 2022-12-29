During The Past Six Months, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Shares Took An 6.55% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.48% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the KD share is $19.63, that puts it down -75.9 from that peak though still a striking 28.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) registered a 5.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.48% in intraday trading to $11.16 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by -1.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.22%. The short interest in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 10.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.98 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -15.20% in 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.52%, with the float percentage being 73.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 799 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.41 million shares (or 9.00% of all shares), a total value of $199.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.39 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $170.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.92 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $48.97 million.