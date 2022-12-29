Does Brookfield Corporation’s (NYSE:BN) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s traded shares were 3.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.37% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the BN share is $50.88, that puts it down -63.76 from that peak though still a striking 3.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.08. The company’s market capitalization is $49.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Brookfield Corporation (BN) registered a -1.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.37% in intraday trading to $31.07 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by -15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.23, which implies an increase of 34.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, BN is trading at a discount of -102.77% off the target high and -2.99% off the low.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brookfield Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brookfield Corporation (BN) shares have gone down -14.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.69% against -13.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 33.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.47% per annum.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Corporation is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

