Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) After A -3.89% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.80% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $25.35, that puts it down -92.19 from that peak though still a striking 41.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.76. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.94 million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) registered a 6.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.80% in intraday trading to $13.19 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.89%, and it has moved by -5.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 12.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.80, which implies an increase of 21.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, VRT is trading at a discount of -51.63% off the target high and 24.18% off the low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares have gone up 38.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.68% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 725.00% this quarter and then jump 312.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 142.60%. While earnings are projected to return 131.20% in 2022.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 4.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.73%, with the float percentage being 99.96%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.96 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $311.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.88 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $270.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.65 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $62.88 million.