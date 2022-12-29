Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT): Can A Stock That’s Down -87.15% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.49% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CYXT share is $15.42, that puts it down -761.45 from that peak though still a striking 14.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $309.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 661.26K shares over the past three months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) registered a 10.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $1.79 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.99%, and it has moved by -6.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.02%. The short interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is 3.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 70.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, CYXT is trading at a discount of -402.79% off the target high and -11.73% off the low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares have gone down -85.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.76% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 8.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.03 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $192.78 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $178.4 million and $182.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 5.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -161.80% in 2022.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. insiders own 25.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.65%, with the float percentage being 83.26%. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 47.68 million shares (or 26.54% of all shares), a total value of $86.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.79 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $5.39 million.