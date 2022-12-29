CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) On Wednesday â€“ Up 6.99 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the CVS share is $111.25, that puts it down -19.93 from that peak though still a striking 6.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $86.28. The company’s market capitalization is $121.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.18 million shares over the past three months.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.99.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) trade information

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $92.76 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.36%, and it has moved by -7.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.74%. The short interest in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is 12.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $117.06, which implies an increase of 20.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $101.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, CVS is trading at a discount of -40.15% off the target high and -8.88% off the low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CVS Health Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares have gone down -0.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.62% against -27.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.00% this quarter and then drop -2.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.75 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.09 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73.79 billion and $76.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 8.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.47% per annum.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CVS Health Corporation is 2.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)â€™s Major holders

CVS Health Corporation insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.99%, with the float percentage being 80.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,880 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 114.21 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $10.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 38.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.2 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $3.17 billion.