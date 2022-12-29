Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Is Up 57.2% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -17.98% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $2.49. The 52-week high for the CROX share is $136.81, that puts it down -27.08 from that peak though still a striking 57.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.08. The company’s market capitalization is $6.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Crocs Inc. (CROX) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $107.66 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.29%, and it has moved by 12.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.42%. The short interest in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is 4.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.33, which implies a decrease of -9.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.00 and $118.00 respectively. As a result, CROX is trading at a discount of -9.6% off the target high and 31.27% off the low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crocs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares have gone up 116.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.56% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.70% this quarter and then drop -1.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $942.21 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $892.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $610.01 million and $586.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.50% and then jump by 52.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 95.20%. While earnings are projected to return 149.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Crocs Inc. insiders own 2.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.12%, with the float percentage being 84.51%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 488 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.25 million shares (or 13.38% of all shares), a total value of $401.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $358.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $123.47 million.