Could Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.73% or $2.44. The 52-week high for the ZM share is $192.91, that puts it down -184.53 from that peak though still a striking 6.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.55. The company’s market capitalization is $19.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.81 million shares over the past three months.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) registered a 3.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.73% in intraday trading to $67.80 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.67%, and it has moved by -8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.43%. The short interest in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 16.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zoom Video Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares have gone down -41.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.92% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.30% this quarter and then drop -38.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 141.50%. While earnings are projected to return 99.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.38% per annum.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications Inc. insiders own 12.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.66%, with the float percentage being 73.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,063 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.88 million shares (or 5.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $638.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $680.34 million.