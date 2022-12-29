Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN): Is It Possible To Be Down -56.12% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.89% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BLIN share is $2.40, that puts it down -126.42 from that peak though still a striking 8.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $11.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 82730.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 56.55K shares over the past three months.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) registered a 6.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.89% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.30%, and it has moved by -26.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.07%. The short interest in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 35040.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 76.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, BLIN is trading at a discount of -324.53% off the target high and -324.53% off the low.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bridgeline Digital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) shares have gone down -18.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.00% against -8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.50% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.41 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.1 million and $3.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 11.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 114.10% in 2022.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Bridgeline Digital Inc. insiders own 7.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.26%, with the float percentage being 13.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.