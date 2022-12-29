Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Has Been Falling -99.34% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares were 23.44 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 52.55% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the BXRX share is $403.20, that puts it down -11387.18 from that peak though still a striking 55.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 643.53K shares over the past three months.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$9.8.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) registered a 52.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 52.55% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.43%, and it has moved by -53.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.34%. The short interest in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 88060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 85.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, BXRX is trading at a discount of -583.76% off the target high and -583.76% off the low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baudax Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares have gone down -93.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.78% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -102.40% this quarter and then jump 97.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $230k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $400k and $422k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -45.00% and then drop by -45.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 92.60% in 2022.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.34%, with the float percentage being 7.36%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21961.0 shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $75326.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13500.0 shares, is of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $46305.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2916.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10001.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 919.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $3152.0.