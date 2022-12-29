Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Is Decrease -20.78%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $116.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.95% or $4.41. The 52-week high for the BIDU share is $171.87, that puts it down -48.15 from that peak though still a striking 36.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.58. The company’s market capitalization is $38.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BIDU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 35 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.23.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) registered a 3.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.95% in intraday trading to $116.01 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.23%, and it has moved by 17.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.78%. The short interest in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 7.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baidu Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares have gone down -26.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.21% against -8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.00% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.58 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.02 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.02 billion and $5.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.80% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50%. While earnings are projected to return -56.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.88% per annum.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu Inc. insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.52%, with the float percentage being 37.03%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 898 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.59 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $980.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 5.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $799.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $524.76 million.