Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.02% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ALBT share is $0.94, that puts it down -91.84 from that peak though still a striking 38.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $40.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 221.22K shares over the past three months.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) trade information

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) registered a 24.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.02% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by -8.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.44%. The short interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

ALBT Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT)’s Major holders

Avalon GloboCare Corp. insiders own 67.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.86%, with the float percentage being 2.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $72350.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 78048.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $38251.0.