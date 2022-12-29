As The Stock Rises By 134.56% Year-To-Date, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AKRO share is $49.84, that puts it down -0.46 from that peak though still a striking 84.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 802.25K shares over the past three months.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AKRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $49.61 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.63%, and it has moved by 9.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.12%. The short interest in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 3.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.00, which implies an increase of 4.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, AKRO is trading at a discount of -29.01% off the target high and 19.37% off the low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares have gone up 418.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.46% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then jump 17.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.60% per annum.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Akero Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.02%, with the float percentage being 91.87%. Skorpios Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.91 million shares (or 13.06% of all shares), a total value of $46.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ACAP Strategic Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $8.95 million.