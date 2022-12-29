Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) Surged -19.18% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.47% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ATHE share is $1.23, that puts it down -284.37 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $14.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39690.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 56.02K shares over the past three months.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ATHE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) registered a 8.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.47% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.81%, and it has moved by -19.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.17%. The short interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ATHE is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.70%. While earnings are projected to return 40.80% in 2022.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Alterity Therapeutics Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.81%, with the float percentage being 1.81%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82386.0 shares, is of Envestnet Asset Management’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $50354.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 78065.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34356.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12128.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $7412.0.