Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Investing Potential Is $220.57

During the recent session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $220.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $6.53. The 52-week high for the ALB share is $334.55, that puts it down -51.68 from that peak though still a striking 22.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $169.93. The company’s market capitalization is $24.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $220.57 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.33%, and it has moved by -19.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.06%. The short interest in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 2.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albemarle Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares have gone up 1.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 420.30% against -2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 565.70% this quarter and then jump 729.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.62 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $770.38 million and $894.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 192.40% and then jump by 193.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90%. While earnings are projected to return -69.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 77.17% per annum.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Albemarle Corporation is 1.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Albemarle Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.28%, with the float percentage being 85.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.78 million shares (or 11.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $720.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $563.4 million.