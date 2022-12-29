AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Rose 20.94% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 19.82%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $162.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the ABBV share is $175.91, that puts it down -8.43 from that peak though still a striking 20.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $128.26. The company’s market capitalization is $287.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ABBV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.57.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $162.23 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.72%. The short interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is 14.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.64, which implies a decrease of -0.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, ABBV is trading at a discount of -23.28% off the target high and 16.78% off the low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbbVie Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares have gone up 5.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.13% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.10% this quarter and then jump 21.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.91 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.78 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 137.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.33% per annum.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AbbVie Inc. is 5.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

AbbVie Inc. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.74%, with the float percentage being 70.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,676 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 153.58 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $23.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 134.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 52.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.97 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.11 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $5.99 billion.