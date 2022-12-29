A -38.72% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM)

During the recent session, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.30% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the BSM share is $20.24, that puts it down -22.07 from that peak though still a striking 37.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.31. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 766.82K shares over the past three months.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) registered a 3.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.30% in intraday trading to $16.58 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by -11.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.27%. The short interest in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.67, which implies an increase of 19.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, BSM is trading at a discount of -38.72% off the target high and -8.56% off the low.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Black Stone Minerals L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) shares have gone up 15.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.80% against 10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 700.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.05 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.16 million and $160.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.50% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.60% per annum.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

Black Stone Minerals L.P. insiders own 24.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.81%, with the float percentage being 20.82%. William Marsh Rice University is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $113.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Edgepoint Investment Group Inc.’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) shares are Spirit of America Energy Fund and First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Spirit of America Energy Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $3.93 million.