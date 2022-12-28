Why Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.1 or 39.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68M. SMIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -1418.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.24% since then. We note from Schmitt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.47K.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) trade information

Instantly SMIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 39.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5850 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.26% year-to-date, but still down -19.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) is -65.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

SMIT Dividends

Schmitt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 22.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.07% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares, and 31.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.32%. Schmitt Industries Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Teton Advisors, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.31% of the shares, which is about 0.59 million shares worth $2.31 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.59% or 61502.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 15.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 61502.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.