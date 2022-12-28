Why Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.22, and it changed around -$0.89 or -8.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $535.02M. BLNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.99, offering almost -193.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.03, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.93% since then. We note from Blink Charging Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Blink Charging Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BLNK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blink Charging Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.40 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.45% year-to-date, but still down -14.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -22.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.92 day(s).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Blink Charging Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.55 percent over the past six months and at a -36.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 175.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Blink Charging Co. to make $20.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.95 million and $9.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 138.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 113.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.50%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.91% of Blink Charging Co. shares, and 30.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.84%. Blink Charging Co. stock is held by 262 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.67% of the shares, which is about 2.63 million shares worth $26.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.82% or 2.18 million shares worth $22.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $13.13 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $8.44 million, which represents about 3.34% of the total shares outstanding.