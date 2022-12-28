Why Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.58 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 3.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.12, and it changed around -$3.0 or -8.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.82B. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.80, offering almost -56.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.65% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.66 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is -8.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.21 percent over the past six months and at a 303.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 267.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 139.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 188.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.80%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 83.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.90%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 537 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 44.41 million shares worth $1.36 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.86% or 27.13 million shares worth $831.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.25 million shares worth $253.0 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $216.59 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.