Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $472.13M. VTNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.10, offering almost -188.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.45% since then. We note from Vertex Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.34 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.63% year-to-date, but still up 14.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is -27.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.89 day(s).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Vertex Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.71 percent over the past six months and at a -142.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 666.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,425.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $913.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc. to make $949.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.97 million and $30.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3,053.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,967.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%. Vertex Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -5.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.06% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares, and 53.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.49%. Vertex Energy Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 7.2 million shares worth $75.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.60% or 3.48 million shares worth $36.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.99 million shares worth $56.03 million, making up 11.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $14.99 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.