United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.19B. UMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -71.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.79% since then. We note from United Microelectronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.13 million.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.99 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.55% year-to-date, but still down -3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is -9.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -25.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $5.20 and a high of $5.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 20.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

United Microelectronics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.36 percent over the past six months and at a 44.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to make $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $2.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.80%. United Microelectronics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 90.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.10% per year for the next five years.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 12.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares, and 5.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.10%. United Microelectronics Corporation stock is held by 269 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.87% of the shares, which is about 21.76 million shares worth $147.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.66% or 16.4 million shares worth $111.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 11.09 million shares worth $75.62 million, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF held roughly 6.71 million shares worth around $37.37 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.