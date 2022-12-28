Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 6.01 million shares of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.13 or -20.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.70M. UNCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -335.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.56% since then. We note from Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.54K.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Instantly UNCY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8384 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNCY is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2307.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.86 percent over the past six months and at a -31.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.02% of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 19.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.39%. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.85% of the shares, which is about 0.73 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, with 1.64% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 26109.0 shares worth $21670.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22695.0 shares worth around $18836.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.