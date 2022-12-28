Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.76, and it changed around -$0.7 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.46B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.99, offering almost -3.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.89% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.81 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 36.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $276.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $212.44 and a high of $362.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -942.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -511.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.27 percent over the past six months and at a -54.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 54.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.51%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 524 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 27.16 million shares worth $745.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.16% or 26.67 million shares worth $731.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.48 million shares worth $287.81 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 7.47 million shares worth around $192.5 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.