StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.14, and it changed around -$0.46 or -4.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. STNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.66, offering almost -115.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.49% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.33 million.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.78 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.79% year-to-date, but still down -1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -11.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.92 percent over the past six months and at a 191.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 266.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 104.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $524.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to make $528.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $350.29 million and $387.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.80%. StoneCo Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -251.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.36% per year for the next five years.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.66% of StoneCo Ltd. shares, and 71.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.84%. StoneCo Ltd. stock is held by 380 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.30% of the shares, which is about 16.79 million shares worth $129.25 million.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with 4.01% or 10.7 million shares worth $82.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.06 million shares worth $57.74 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $50.46 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.