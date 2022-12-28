SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $420.22M. SLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.89, offering almost -408.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.68% since then. We note from SomaLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.90% year-to-date, but still up 9.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -17.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.66 day(s).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

SomaLogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.92 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect SomaLogic Inc. to make $25.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.87% of SomaLogic Inc. shares, and 69.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.04%. SomaLogic Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Casdin Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 12.39 million shares worth $56.0 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 6.01% or 11.02 million shares worth $31.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.45 million shares worth $27.39 million, making up 5.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.04 million shares worth around $18.25 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.