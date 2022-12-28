Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.05 or 23.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.58M. SMFL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -1150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.92% since then. We note from Smart for Life Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.88K.

Smart for Life Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMFL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smart for Life Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.31% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is -50.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMFL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2976.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2976.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Smart for Life Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.46 percent over the past six months and at a 19.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Smart for Life Inc. to make $9.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.26% of Smart for Life Inc. shares, and 7.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.60%. Smart for Life Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 25299.0 shares worth $6451.0.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, with 0.06% or 20000.0 shares worth $5099.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.