Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 30.15 million shares of the Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.18 or 94.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36M. QTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.20, offering almost -28332.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.35% since then. We note from Quotient Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.54K.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Instantly QTNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 94.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6238 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -99.64% year-to-date, but still up 30.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is -53.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Quotient Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -96.23 percent over the past six months and at a 47.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Quotient Limited to make $10.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Quotient Limited shares, and 67.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.47%. Quotient Limited stock is held by 95 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.93% of the shares, which is about 16.2 million shares worth $3.89 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc, with 9.85% or 13.38 million shares worth $3.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.