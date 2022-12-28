Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 8.22 million shares of the Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.52, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.02B. PARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.21, offering almost -137.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.45% since then. We note from Paramount Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.29 million.

Paramount Global stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 11 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PARA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paramount Global is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.34 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.26% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is -17.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PARA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Global share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.37 percent over the past six months and at a -44.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 103.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Paramount Global to make $8.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.61 billion and $8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%. Paramount Global earnings are expected to increase by 77.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.55% per year for the next five years.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 5.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.39% of Paramount Global shares, and 79.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.49%. Paramount Global stock is held by 1,150 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.89% of the shares, which is about 78.42 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.40% or 63.3 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.54 million shares worth $383.64 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.47 million shares worth around $332.44 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.