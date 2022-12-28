Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 4.01 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.88, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.57B. NU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.83, offering almost -204.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.98% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.10 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NU as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.28% year-to-date, but still down -2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -14.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.52 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.70%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.84% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 68.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.04%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.05% of the shares, which is about 555.45 million shares worth $2.08 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 36.88 million shares worth $155.25 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 29.98 million shares worth around $131.91 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.