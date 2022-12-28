Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $657.72M. NAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.94, offering almost -24.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.7% since then. We note from Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.31 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.98% year-to-date, but still down -2.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is -10.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAT is forecast to be at a low of $3.70 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.99 percent over the past six months and at a 110.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 145.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited to make $60.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.35 million and $21.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 464.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 181.80%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.75% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, and 30.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.17%. Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 10.89 million shares worth $23.19 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.25% or 6.29 million shares worth $13.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 4.27 million shares worth $11.1 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.27 million shares worth around $11.39 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.