NextPlay Technologies Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NXTP Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.29M. NXTP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.95, offering almost -763.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXTP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1400 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is -33.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXTP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

NextPlay Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.83 percent over the past six months and at a 55.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NextPlay Technologies Inc. to make $3.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 27.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.64% of NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, and 5.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.04%. NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.88% of the shares, which is about 3.41 million shares worth $1.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.64% or 0.75 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.