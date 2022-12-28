Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $278.80, and it changed around -$5.37 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.65B. NFLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $620.61, offering almost -122.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $162.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.64% since then. We note from Netflix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.74 million.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 300.66 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.83% year-to-date, but still down -1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is -0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $302.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NFLX is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $405.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Netflix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.22 percent over the past six months and at a -8.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Netflix Inc. to make $8.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.71 billion and $7.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 90.50%. Netflix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.82% per year for the next five years.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 18 and January 23.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Netflix Inc. shares, and 77.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.99%. Netflix Inc. stock is held by 2,256 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 34.58 million shares worth $6.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.25% or 27.79 million shares worth $4.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.09 million shares worth $2.29 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 12.08 million shares worth around $2.84 billion, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.