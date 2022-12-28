Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around -$1.22 or -15.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $369.99M. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -157.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.99, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -17.5% since then. We note from Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.75K.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.23% year-to-date, but still down -23.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -36.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.53 day(s).

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.01 percent over the past six months and at a -24.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 675.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nano-X Imaging Ltd. to make $3.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 152.30%.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 21.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.33% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, and 16.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.14%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.16% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $30.34 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.56% or 0.81 million shares worth $9.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $11.42 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.